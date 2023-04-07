An undisputed UFC bantamweight title fight between current two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes, and former bantamweight titleholder, the current #1 ranked division contender, Julianna Peña, is slated to serve as the main event of UFC 289 on June 10. from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Set to meet Washington native, Peña in a third consecutive title fight, Bahia native, Amanda Nunes, the current bantamweight and featherweight champion, will headline her seventh pay-per-view event under the UFC banner in the promotion’s return to Canada.

Last time out, Nunes managed to reclaim the bantamweight title from Peña in a one-sided, unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) victory in the main event of UFC 277 back in July of last year in Dallas, Texas.

And according to UFC president, Dana White, as per TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, Nunes and Peña will rekindle their rivarly in British Columbia – atop a June 10. flagship event.

“Just spoke to UFC president Dana White who confirms that Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 will headline UFC 289,” Bronsteter tweeted.

Dropping her bantamweight title back in December 2021, Nunes saw her stunning reign atop the 135lbs division come to a stunning and shocking end, with the aforenoted Ultimate Fighter victor, Peña turning in a massive upset victory – submitting the Brazilian with a second round rear-naked choke in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The current undisputed featherweight champion to boot, Nunes has yet to feature at the 145lbs limit since March 2021, successfully defending the throne against promotional alum, Megan Anderson with a dominant first round reverse triangle armbar at UFC 259 at the UFC Apex facility.

Throughout her first bantamweight title run, Nunes racked up a slew of successful title defenses over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, Holly Holm, and Germaine de Randamie.