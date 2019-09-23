Amanda Nunes Responds To Russian Media Outlet After Including Her In A Transgender Athlete List

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes has responded to RT Sports’ video of transgender athletes. There, they included the UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion which got a ton of backlash.

Yo, RT. Amanda Nunes isn’t trans. What the actual hell? pic.twitter.com/N9LoFnMLpE — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) September 21, 2019

Amanda Nunes then saw the video and took a shot at the Russian media outlet for putting her in the list.

What the Fuck? If I was born with a penis I wouldn’t be going through all this trouble to get @NinaAnsaroff a baby. @ufc @danawhite 😩 https://t.co/UmP2ySTWoF — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) September 21, 2019

RT Sport then was made aware of the situation and deleted the entire video. They still deemed that to not be enough and issued an apology to the UFC champ-champ.

Our video production team mistakenly used your photo in a video which had nothing to do with you. We sincerely apologize. RT greatly respects your achievements and legacy in the world of MMA#MMAGOAT pic.twitter.com/Y9vkeoBArk — RT (@RT_com) September 22, 2019

Our video production team mistakenly used your photo in a video which had nothing to do with you. We sincerely apologize. RT greatly respects your achievements and legacy in the world of MMA#MMAGOAT,” the tweeted with a video of her accomplishments.

Amanda Nunes, of course, is the reigning bantamweight and featherweight champion. She is coming off of a first-round knockout of Holly Holm at UFC 239 to defend her bantamweight title. At UFC 245, it is reported that she will take on Germaine de Randamie as she looks to defend the bantamweight title again.

Nunes also had a first round knockout win in under a minute at UFC 232 over Cris Cyborg to become the featherweight champion. In her career, she has beaten the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, twice, de Randamie, and Julia Budd.

What do you make of RT Sport’s error and their apology after Amanda Nunes’ response?