After almost a decade with the Florida-based American Top Team gym, Amanda Nunes is leaving and has revealed the catalyst behind this big decision.

The greatness of “The Lioness” was put to the test in December of 2021 at UFC 269 when she suffered her first loss since 2014. A dominant first round over Julianna Pena gave way to what was madness in the second round and Pena would find the back and snap Nunes’ 12 fight winning streak with a rear-naked choke. This was what many believed to be the driving force behind her departure from ATT but recently she’s spoken out to the main cause.

Amanda Nunes Explains

Speaking with ESPN “The Lioness” talked about a desire to re-focus and have a more “private space” and the ability to have more of a say in the decision-making process of what she does.

“…After all this done, I wanna be a coach. So, when I said I wanna open a gym, I didn’t say I’m gonna open a public gym. I wanna open a private space… I wanna do some things the way I wanna do. So, it’s gonna be something that I wanna do.”

Nunes also mentioned a private coach but didn’t go into detail besides mentioning she wanted to do better in her rematch with Pena. Nonetheless, it seems like the former champ is looking for a change, and maybe more of a one-on-one feel as ATT is known to have big classes filled with professional MMA superstars.

Recently it was made official that “The Lioness” and Pena were being made coaches for the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. So, Nunes will get her rematch while Pena will look to prove her upset over “The GOAT” of Women’s MMA was no fluke.

TUF 30 will begin filming in February with episodes debuting in May on ESPN+. The most notable of the contestants is Kamaru Usman‘s brother Muhammad Usman.

