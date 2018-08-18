Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff Officially Announce Engagement

Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff have officially announced their engagement.

The couple posted on social media today confirming their plans to get married. The UFC women’s bantamweight champ and Ansaroff confirmed the engagement in two posts on Instagram. They did so with the hashtags ‘#shesaidyes’ and ‘#isaidyes’:

#shesaidyes ❤️ A post shared by Amanda Nunes (@amanda_leoa) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

…. #Isaidyes A post shared by Nina Ansaroff (@ninaansaroff) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

Nunes and Ansaroff have been dating for years. They are the most high-profile openly gay couple competing in MMA right now.

“The Lioness” has fought her way to the top of the UFC 135-pound rankings. Nunes demolished Miesha Tate to win the title at UFC 200. She then secured three title defenses against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Raquel Pennington. The Brazilian is arguably the most dangerous striker in the history of the division due to her fearsome knockout power.

She has also been a strong voice as the first openly gay champion in UFC history.

Nunes has been out of action since UFC 224 this May. She is expected to face UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in a champ vs. champ super fight next.

Ansaroff beat Randa Markos by decision in her last fight at July’s UFC on FOX 30. The couple has not announced an official date for their wedding as of yet. They will become the second married couple on the UFC roster when they do tie the knot.