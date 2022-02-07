UFC featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes has admitted that she was more or less unfazed by comments made by bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena after their UFC 269, in which the latter claimed she was the first mother to become a UFC champion in promotional history, despite the fact Nunes has a daughter with long time partner, Nina Nunes.

Nunes, who co-headlined the December pay-per-view card against the Washington native, suffered a stunning second round rear-naked choke against the challenger, dropping her bantamweight crown in the process as well as her status at two-weight champion.

Amanda Nunes suffered the snapping of her 12 fight winning run in her loss to Julianna Pena in December

Following the massive betting upset victory, however, Pena received criticizm across social media, after she claimed she was the first mother to become a UFC champion in the history of the organization, despite the fact Nunes and her partner Nina had already welcomed their daughter.

“I’m not trying to take anything away from Amanda Nunes, she’s a wonderful mother, but I gave birth to my daughter,” Julianna Pena said. “I feel like for giving birth I am the first mum champ. That, to me, is also a little feather in my cap.”

Nunes, who has since been booked to coach the next instalment of The Ultimate Fighter against Pena, claimed that she was not surprised by those comments, due to the way Pena carries herself, but noted that if she wanted to have a baby herself, she could.



“Honestly, like, the way Julianna (Pena) carries herself, I know that’s (comment) coming from her,” Amanda Nunes told assembled media ahead of UFC 271. “So, that no bother me that much. Like, I posted, and I say, ‘If I want, I can’. If I want, I can have a baby. I don’t have any problem. But I have to push something ‘cause when I went through the IVF process, me and Nina (Nunes) I saw how many mothers were sitting down crying next to me, because they won’t be able to have a baby.”



“And they have to go through a lot of ways, to be able to feel that loving for a child, and give the love back” Amanda Nunes continued. “So when I heard that from her (Pena), I said, I don’t have to. It’s no bother me, cause if I want to have a baby, I’ve don’t have any problem. But a lot of people cannot have a baby, and that let a lot of people down right now.”

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.