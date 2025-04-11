Amanda Nunes hints at stunning return fight as UFC 316 championship clash looms

ByRoss Markey
Amanda Nunes hints at stunning return fight as UFC 316 championship clash looms

Former two-weight UFC champion, Amanda Nunes seems to have dropped the biggest hint yet that she will make a return to action later this year, with the Brazilian nodding to suggestions she could face the victor of June’s title fight at bantamweight between rivals, Julianna Pena, and Kayla Harrison.

Nunes, a former undisputed bantamweight and featherweight titleholder, called time on her professional mixed martial arts career following an impressive shutout decision win over Mexican challenger, Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289 back in the summer of 2023.

gettyimages 1941303738 612x612 1

Recording the first defense of the bantamweight crown following the beginning of her second title reign, Nunes had previously avenged a stunning submission upset loss to the incumbent, Pena the year prior in another one-sided decision triumph.

READ MORE:  Does Alexander Volkanovski Train Wearing a Cup? Nina Marie Daniele Gets the Scoop 'I Don’t Need to Worry About That'

Amanda Nunes plays up return after UFC 316 title fight

And sat front and center to attend tonight’s UFC 316 pre-fight press conference, Amanda Nunes nodded yes when UFC CEO, Dana White was asked if she could potentially return to fight either Pena or Harrison once their title clash in New Jersey concludes this summer.

Boasting a stunning 23-5 professional career, during her gold laden run with the UFC, Amanda Nunes recorded a staggering 11 separate title fight victories at both the bantamweight and featherweight limits combined.

gettyimages 1258603695 612x612 1

Assuming the bantamweight throne at UFC 200, Nunes submitted Miesha Tate in a main event clash, before ending the run of compatriot, Cris Cyborg to win the featherweight title two years later in dramatic fashion with a hellacious first round knockout win.

READ MORE:  Incarceration Update: Cain Velasquez Settles in at Wasco State Prison as Parole Eligiblity Date Revealed
Amanda Nunes urged to embrace retirement ahead of UFC 289 stop doing all this sh*t
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron – USA TODAY Sports

During her tenure in combat sports, Nunes also stopped both former bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, and Holly Holm with devastating stoppage knockouts, to go with a pair of decisions over current flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko.

READ MORE:  Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba - Odds and Match Preview

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts