Amanda Nunes hints at stunning return fight as UFC 316 championship clash looms

Former two-weight UFC champion, Amanda Nunes seems to have dropped the biggest hint yet that she will make a return to action later this year, with the Brazilian nodding to suggestions she could face the victor of June’s title fight at bantamweight between rivals, Julianna Pena, and Kayla Harrison.

Nunes, a former undisputed bantamweight and featherweight titleholder, called time on her professional mixed martial arts career following an impressive shutout decision win over Mexican challenger, Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289 back in the summer of 2023.

Recording the first defense of the bantamweight crown following the beginning of her second title reign, Nunes had previously avenged a stunning submission upset loss to the incumbent, Pena the year prior in another one-sided decision triumph.

Amanda Nunes plays up return after UFC 316 title fight

And sat front and center to attend tonight’s UFC 316 pre-fight press conference, Amanda Nunes nodded yes when UFC CEO, Dana White was asked if she could potentially return to fight either Pena or Harrison once their title clash in New Jersey concludes this summer.

Dana White is asked if he believes Amanda Nunes will fight again, the camera pans to Nunes, who is nodding enthusiastically.



Nice to see this division get a boost and I think Kayla Harrison is mostly responsible for giving it some new life.

Boasting a stunning 23-5 professional career, during her gold laden run with the UFC, Amanda Nunes recorded a staggering 11 separate title fight victories at both the bantamweight and featherweight limits combined.

Assuming the bantamweight throne at UFC 200, Nunes submitted Miesha Tate in a main event clash, before ending the run of compatriot, Cris Cyborg to win the featherweight title two years later in dramatic fashion with a hellacious first round knockout win.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron – USA TODAY Sports

During her tenure in combat sports, Nunes also stopped both former bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, and Holly Holm with devastating stoppage knockouts, to go with a pair of decisions over current flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko.