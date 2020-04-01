Amanda Nunes, Felicia Spencer Both Want UFC 250 Fight In Florida

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer are both receptive to the idea of having their women’s featherweight title fight take place in Florida.

The pair were set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 250 which takes place May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, given the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to life around the world, there is a possibility the show will not go ahead.

Spencer has an idea, however. With both fighters living in Florida, she suggested that they compete in the Sunshine State instead.

“@Amanda_Leoa we both live in ☀️ Florida, let’s get #UFC250 🤜to our back yard🏝. Please don’t leave! 😋 @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc”

Nunes responded on Wednesday and was a fan of the idea:

“Sorry. Just seeing this. I’m not going anywhere, girl. I think that’s a great idea. Let’s do this.”

Sorry. Just seeing this. I’m not going anywhere, girl. I think that’s a great idea. Let’s do this — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 1, 2020

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

While Florida was one of the few states that initially didn’t issue a statewide lockdown, Governor Ron DeSantis has now issued an order allowing for only essential activities and services.

In addition, he previously issued an executive “safer-at-home” order for the Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties as per MMA Fighting.

Then again, given UFC president Dana White’s refusal to stop booking events, who knows?

Do you think the fight should be postponed or go ahead in Florida?