Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo – Odds and Match Preview

Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo are set to face off in a pivotal strawweight bout at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight carries significant stakes for both fighters as they aim to solidify their positions in the highly competitive division.

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo Odds

The betting odds for the UFC 313 strawweight fight between Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo show Lucindo as the slight favorite. Current odds have Iasmin Lucindo at approximately -140 to -148, while Amanda Lemos is listed at +120 to +124, depending on the sportsbook. This means that bettors would need to wager $140 to win $100 on Lucindo, while a $100 bet on Lemos would yield a profit of $120.

Amanda Lemos, a 37-year-old Brazilian fighter, is ranked #5 in the UFC women’s strawweight division. She boasts a professional MMA record of 14-4-1, with eight wins by knockout and three by submission. Known for her striking accuracy and finishing ability, Lemos has secured eight first-round finishes in her career.

Despite her experience and power, she is coming off a tough loss to Virna Jandiroba via armbar submission in July 2024. Previously, Lemos challenged Zhang Weili for the strawweight title but lost via unanimous decision in August 2023. Her recent setbacks have prompted adjustments in her training as she seeks to rebound and reclaim her top-tier status. Lemos brings a wealth of experience from her UFC tenure since debuting in 2017 and is a former Jungle Fight champion.

Iasmin Lucindo, a 23-year-old Brazilian rising star, is ranked #7 in the division with a record of 17-5-0. She enters this fight on an impressive four-fight winning streak, including recent victories over seasoned opponents like Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Marina Rodriguez.

Brazil’s Lucindo debuted in the UFC in 2022 and has quickly established herself as a future title contender with her relentless pace and versatility. Despite being younger and less experienced than Lemos, she has momentum on her side.

For Lemos, this fight is critical to proving she remains a top contender after recent losses. A victory could reignite her path toward another title shot. For Lucindo, defeating an experienced opponent like Lemos would further cement her status as a rising star and bring her closer to title contention. This matchup promises fireworks as both fighters have much to gain—and plenty to lose—making it one of the most anticipated bouts on the UFC 313 card.