Under the tutelage of Pat Barry for his UFC Vegas 62 main card opener, Alonzo Menifield turns in a spectacular first round knockout win over Misha Cirkunov — dropping the veteran with a big shot before following up with brutal ground strikes to kick off tonight’s main card with a bang.

Fresh off another massive knockout win over Askar Mozharov back in June of this year, Menfield took just over 90 seconds to dispatch Cirukunov in their main card opener, dropping the veteran on the feet before following up with brutal ground strikes to lodge career knockout win number 10 from 13 professional victories.

