Allan Nascimento Stuns Cody Durden with Slick Anaconda Choke – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Allan Nascimento Stuns Cody Durden with Slick Anaconda Choke - UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Allan Nascimento scored a big win over Cody Durden to kick off the UFC Vegas 110 main card.

Durden came out swinging from the get-go, busting up Nascimento and showing zero respect for anything being thrown back at him. However, Nascimento would turn the tables in round two, catching an overzealous Durden with a sneaky counter elbow.

After hitting the mat, Nascimento cinched in an anaconda choke, forcing Durden to tap out in the second stanza.

Official Result: Allan Nascimento def. Cody Durden via submission (anaconda choke) at 3:13 of Round 1.

With the win, Nascimento improved his overall record to 22-6 and has now won four straight under the UFC banner. Durden, on the other hand, has dropped five of his last six and is staring down the barrel of a four-fight losing streak.

READ MORE:  Kyle Daukaus Leaves No Doubt: Will Finish Gerald Meerschaert In Round One

Check Out Highlights From Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden at UFC Vegas 110:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts