Allan Nascimento Stuns Cody Durden with Slick Anaconda Choke – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights
Allan Nascimento scored a big win over Cody Durden to kick off the UFC Vegas 110 main card.
Durden came out swinging from the get-go, busting up Nascimento and showing zero respect for anything being thrown back at him. However, Nascimento would turn the tables in round two, catching an overzealous Durden with a sneaky counter elbow.
After hitting the mat, Nascimento cinched in an anaconda choke, forcing Durden to tap out in the second stanza.
Official Result: Allan Nascimento def. Cody Durden via submission (anaconda choke) at 3:13 of Round 1.
With the win, Nascimento improved his overall record to 22-6 and has now won four straight under the UFC banner. Durden, on the other hand, has dropped five of his last six and is staring down the barrel of a four-fight losing streak.