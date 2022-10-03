Ahead of his upcoming UFC 280 co-main event slot against former two-time bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw, defending division kingpin, Aljamain Sterling has claimed he can “guarantee” that the Angels Camp veteran is somehow utilizing a doctor or potentially microdosing, in order to gain an unfair advantage in their upcoming fight.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is scheduled to co-headline UFC 280 later this month in Abu Dhabi, UAE against Californian veteran, Dillashaw – attempting to secure his second successful title defense at 135lbs after he scored a rematch title unification win against Petr Yan later this month.

As for Dillashaw, the former two-time bantamweight champion made a triumphant Octagon return in July of last year against recent winner, Cory Sandhagen, defeating the common-foe with a close, split decision judging.

The outing came as Dillashaw’s first since January 2019, where he suffered a first round knockout loss to former flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo.

However, in the weeks following Dillashaw’s loss, he was notified by USADA of a potential anti-doping violation, after he returned both in and out-of-competition test samples positive for the presence of erythropoietin (EPO).

Dillashaw was issued a two-year retroactive suspension for his infringement, and subsequently relinquished his undisputed bantamweight championship.

Aljamain Sterling remains spectacle of T.J. Dillashaw ability to refrain from utilizing PEDs

Yet to return a positive test for a banned substance since, Dillashaw is set to share the Octagon with Sterling on ‘Fight Island’ – however, the champion, Aljamain Sterling, remains unsure if the former has refrained from seeking an athletic and competitive advantage.

“If I had to make a prediction, I would say there’s definitely no doubt in my mind that that guy’s (T.J. Dillashaw) is finding some type of doctor or little microdosing or whatever, however that sh*t works,” Aljamain Sterling told Submission Radio during a recent interview. “I guarantee you he’s finding some type of way to get an edge once again, as he’s done his entire UFC career.”

“So, I already made peace with it,” Aljamain Sterling said. “So, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Like, I made the acknowledgement that I’m gonna step into thee with this guy, knowing that there’s a high chance of this happening. And it is what it is, man. I feel like this is not gonna be the first guy I fought that’s been on some supps (supplements), some extra supps. So, I think my hard work and skillset is enough to get the job done before, and I think it can get the job done again.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)