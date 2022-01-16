Aljamain Sterling has responded to Sean O’Malley claiming he is incapable of headlining a UFC pay-per-view.

‘The Funk Master’ was due to make the first defence of his bantamweight title against Petr Yan in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 272 on March 5.

Sterling vs. Yan 2 was set to be the co-main event behind Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 before ‘Blessed’ withdrew from the bout due to injury.

It was later announced that the featherweight champion will take on ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC 273 a month later than he was originally scheduled to fight.

Instead of pushing Sterling vs. Yan 2 to the UFC 272 main event position, the promotion decided to move the bantamweight unification fight as well. It will now take place at UFC 273 and will be the co-main event on April 9 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

O’Malley, who has only just become ranked at 135lbs, found it rather amusing that the two best bantamweight fighters on the planet are not capable of carrying a PPV.

“You know what’s crazy to me, that Petr and ‘Aljo’ can’t main event their own pay-per-view. So, their main event pulled out (Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3) and they could not be the main event? They are not big enough.” – O’Malley said on Episode 171 of his ‘TimboSugarShow’ podcast before adding. “They need big daddy.”

Aljamain Sterling Gives Sean O’Malley A New Nickname

Sterling got wind of O’Malley’s disrespectful comments and reminded the young prospect about the last time he came up a true player at 135lbs in Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

“Suga tits, be careful when speaking about the top dogs in my division,” Sterling wrote on Twitter. “Last time you barked at a ranked fighter, you made a remix to Tory Lanez’ single “Broke Leg”, featuring the Ecuadorian #Unranked #Undefeated”

Do you think Sean O’Malley will eventually reach the level of Aljamain Sterling?

