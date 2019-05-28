Aljamain Sterling Refuses To Change Style To Please ‘Just Bleed’ Fans

Spread the word!













Aljamain Sterling refuses to change his style just to please a certain portion of the MMA fanbase.

Sterling is currently on a three-fight winning streak with victories over Brett Johns by decision, Cody Stamann via submission, and Jimmie Rivera by decision. The rising prospect is well known for his grappling-heavy style.

Sterling is slated to fight Pedro Munhoz at the upcoming UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event. With a win over the notable name of Munhoz, he could earn a shot at the UFC bantamweight title. The action is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Although he gets the job done inside of the Octagon, his style might not be for everyone. Despite this, he won’t plan on making adjustments now. He elaborated on his mindset during a recent interview.

Aljamain Sterling Refuses To Change

“I definitely pride myself on being a finisher, but when you can’t get the guys to the ground or the finish doesn’t come when you’ve got guys hurt – sometimes with these top-level guys, it’s not just as easy as 1-2-3, they’re done,” Sterling told MMA Junkie.

“The higher I get in the competition, the harder it’s going to be to put these guys away. But I’m constantly going out there to pitch shutouts and put away the competition in any which way I can.

“I guess what they want to see is me get my face busted up and get all battered and bleeding – give the ‘just bleed’ fans what they want. I’m not really willing to oblige to that, so I’m going to keep doing my thing, stay pretty out there, stay smooth, stay hard to hit and just keep whooping ass.”