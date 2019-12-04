Aljamain Sterling Questions Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar’s Moves To Bantamweight

Spread the word!













UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling believes Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar’s moves to the 135-pound division doesn’t make much sense.

Aldo will be making his bantamweight debut when he faces Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 on December 14. Edgar, meanwhile, faces young prospect Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC Raleigh which takes place January 25.

Given their name value and pedigree, it’s entirely possible that a debut win in the division leads one of them to the next shot at Henry Cejudo. Sterling — currently on a four-fight winning streak — hopes that’s not the case:

“Two belts in two different weight classes would be historic, but they’re old in fight years, they’re older in age, and they’re fighting guys who are almost a decade younger than them – so it’s going to be very interesting to see how they do,” Sterling said on the Unfiltered podcast (via MMA Junkie). “I’m not wishing them any type of ill will, but at the same time, I just wish they hug each other for 15 minutes and have boring fights.”

“Funk Master” also questioned why Aldo and Edgar were making the move down especially at this stage of their careers. Given the number of dangerous top contenders at bantamweight as well as the additional weight cut from featherweight, there’s no guarantee that the pair will find success.

However, Sterling virtually answered his own question at the same time:

“I don’t really understand or can make much sense out of it,” Sterling added. “I’m like, ‘You guys established yourselves as (1)45-ers – to come down at that age, that late in your career, it doesn’t make a ton of sense to me.’ It’s the last Hail Mary.

“It’s the last hurrah for another title shot and one more chance for them to become a champion again in another weight class.”

