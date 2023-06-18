Undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has revealed UFC president, Dana White has finally made good on his word – gifting him a Lambroghini, worth a reported $652,000 ahead of his Octagon return in August at UFC 292 – after the duo shared a verbal standoff in recent weeks.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 288 back in May against the returning former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, defeating the Olympic gold medalist to defend the title.

Becoming the first bantamweight champion in Octagon history to rack up three consecutive successful title defenses, Uniondale native, Sterling had previously stopped challenger and former champion, T.J. Dillashaw with strikes, as well as unifying the titles against then-interim gold holder, Petr Yan in a title rematch.

And now slated to headline UFC 292 on August 19. from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts following weeks of speculation regarding his quickfire return, Sterling has been booked to take main event status against the streaking #2 ranked challenger, Sean O’Malley.

Sharing a distinct war of words with UFC leader, White following the impromptu announcement of his fight with O’Malley, Sterling and the former went back and forth on social media and through interviews, with White angrily claiming the champion should not fight if he did not want to, insisting the promotion would introduce an interim crown at 135 pounds.

Aljamain Sterling receives expensive gift from UFC boss, Dana White

Providing an update on their relationship, Sterling revealed UFC boss, White sent him a Lamborghini Huracan – worth an estimated $652,000 – claiming he believes himself and the head honcho and friends once more.

“Dana (White) finally got me that Lambo I’ve been asking for,” Aljamain Sterling told The Schmo during a recent interview. “He’s man of his word, I mean it’s a pretty damn nice car, I’ll tell you that. It’s a very nice car.”

“He knows the money fight,” Aljamain Sterling explained. “He knows the real main event. I main evented the last one and he knows who to call when he needs another main event.