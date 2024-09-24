Aljamain Sterling Interested in Diego Lopes Fight After Withdrawing from UFC 307

After his fight with Movsar Evloev fell through, Aljamain Sterling has his eyes on a potential scrap with the surging Diego Lopes.

After a successful featherweight debut at UFC 300 in April, the ‘Funk Master’ was scheduled to square off with Evloev on October 5 in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately, Sterling was forced to bow out of the bout due to an injury.

Though it sounds like he won’t be on the shelf for very long, the former bantamweight champion is already looking past Evloev, eyeing a fight with the featherweight division’s No. 3 ranked contender instead.

Aljamain Sterling wants Diego Lopes next if the Movsar Evloev fight doesn’t get rebooked 👀



“I don’t know [who could be next], maybe Diego Lopes. “Sterling told The Schmo while discussing his UFC return. “Maybe that would be a battle for the three [ranking]. If we’re talking the next best fight if Movsar declines, I don’t know who else we would fight. But, if you give me the option, I always wanted Brian Ortega so I could get the next closest spot to the top. “Now that next closest guy is Diego Lopes. That’s all it is. It has nothing to do with what this guy did or that, but it’s the name value, what it gets me, the risk vs. reward. If I’m going to risk it for the biscuit, that’s the guy I’d want to risk it with” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Aljamain Sterling vs. Movsar Evloev likely to be rebooked

Lopes thrust into the featherweight top five at UFC 306 via a unanimous decision victory over ex-title challenger Brian Ortega. He is now 5-1 inside the Octagon with wins over the likes of Pat Sabatini, Sodiq Yusuff, and Dan Ige.

With Evloev unable to secure a short-notice opponent for UFC 307 next month, the promotion will likely reschedule his bout with Sterling for some time in late 2024 or early 2025, but we can’t help but be excited by a potential meeting between the explosive Lopes and one of the best grapplers in the game.