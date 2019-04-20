UFC St. Petersburg Results: Alistair Overeem Smashes Aleksei Oleinik

Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik met in a five-round main event at UFC St. Petersburg on Saturday.

As always, Lowkickmma has you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 7 from Russia as they happen.

Overeem (44-17) will make his 16th walk to the Octagon in Russia. “The Reem” has gone a pedestrian 4-3 in his last seven fights dating back to 2016. He most recently knocked out Sergey Pavlovich last October. As for Oleinik (57-11-1). If his 57 wins weren’t impressive enough, the Russian has 46 victories due to submissions. More than living up to his “Boa Constrictor” moniker.

Round One

Overeem initiates the clinch as Oleinik trips him. Immediately Oleinik looks to get up his choke. Overeem gets up and looks for a head kick. Oleinik wings an overhand right, Overeem is hurt. He backs up against the cage as Oleinik looks to finish with punches. Overeem does a good job defending. He lands a knee straight down the middle. Oleinik wades in and throws a right hand to close the distance.

Overeem lands a big uppercut and a knee straight down the middle. Oleinik takes it and lands a right hand to the body of Overeem. Overeem lands a switch knee, Oleinik eats it and lands another body shot. Overeem gains the clinch and lands three hard knee’s. Oleinik drops down. Overeem looms over the Russian and drops bombs. The referee steps in.

Alistair Overeem defeats Alexey Oleinik via TKO at 4:45 of round one