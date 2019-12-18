Alistair Overeem Shows Stitches On Lip Following Surgery (Video)

Spread the word!













Alistair Overeem made headlines earlier this month following his knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC DC.

However, it wasn’t because of his defeat or the somewhat controversial stoppage — but because of the injury he suffered during the final few seconds. With four seconds remaining in the fight, Rozenstruik dropped Overeem with a massive right hook.

The referee later stopped the fight as Overeem got up and stumbled to his side. But what was later revealed was Overeem having his lip cut wide open due to the punch.

The images went viral as Overeem had to get plastic surgery done to repair his lip. And thanks to footage from “UFC Destined”, we get to see how it looked afterwards as well as his reaction to the fight.

You can watch the video below:

Overeem was notably in good spirits even though he did feel he was robbed with the early stoppage:

“It was a nice fight,” Overeem said. “It was a good scrap. I was winning all rounds, just doing my thing. Yeah, I don’t know. Too fast of a stoppage if you ask me. I was not out, I was knocked down, getting right back up. The ref didn’t see the damage by then but sometimes you got these days.”

Looking back, what did you think of the stoppage?