Alistair Overeem has officially called out Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Overeem is on a two-fight winning streak and has won four of his last five overall following his most recent TKO win over Augusto Sakai.

His only setback during that run was a controversial knockout defeat to Rozenstruik in December with just four seconds remaining in the fight. Overeem was well on his way to a lopsided decision victory until an overhand right from Rozenstruik busted his lip open and dropped him.

The former K1 champion wasn’t knocked out cold and did get up right away only for the referee to call an end to the fight in favor of Rozenstruik.

Overeem has since regarded that fight as a win for him as he looks to earn UFC gold in what he is labeling as one final run. However, given the state of the division, it appears Overeem sees no other matchup that makes sense for him other than a rematch with Rozenstruik.

“Let’s run it back @ufc”

Since his win over Overeem, Rozenstruik would get brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou in May earlier this year. However, he did bounce back with a knockout of former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 in August.

All things considered, a rematch certainly does make sense for both fighters and could put the winner on course for the next title shot.

What do you think of a potential Overeem vs. Rozenstruik rematch?