Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following his fight against Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4

Former UFC heavyweight, Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his bout against Badr Hari.

Overeem made his return to kickboxing last month, taking on former foe and kickboxing legend, Badr Hari. ‘The Demolition Man’ would knockdown Hari twice in the final round of their bout, securing the 42-year-old a unanimous decision win.,

Following the fight, a sample provided by Overeem tested positive for a banned substance, which has been reported to not be performance-enhancing. The results from the B sample are still to be released.

“After his match against Badr Hari in October,” Lars Van Soset of De Telegraaf wrote. “The 42-year-old kickboxer handed in a [sample] in which a prohibited substance was found. Various sources have confirmed this to De Telegraaf. Overeem’s management is currently awaiting the results of the b-sample and would not comment further. However, according to them, the substance found is not a performance-enhancing substance.”

This is not the first time that Overeem has been in trouble regarding banned substances, failing a test back in 2012 for elevated testosterone levels. The former Strikeforce champion had T/E levels of 14:1, over twice the allowed limit in competition and around seven times more than the average man.

What’s next for Alistair Overeem?

Overeem seemed the likely candidate to face Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, who would enter the ring to confront Overeem. The fight had the potential to be a big event, especially in their home country of the Netherlands, but now the matchup seems unlikely.

No official ban has been passed down Overeem as of yet and neither Glory or athletic commissions have given an indication on the next steps.

What do you make of Alistair Overeem’s failed test?