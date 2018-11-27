Alistair Overeem Calls Out ‘Hot Balls’ Derrick Lewis

Alistair Overeem made a statement at UFC Fight Night Beijing last weekend (Nov. 24, 2018) when he knocked out Sergey Pavlovich in the first round to snap a two-fight skid.

Both Overeem and Derrick Lewis are top-ranked heavyweights. Albeit they have reached the division’s elite in very different ways. Overeem is one of the best strikers to ever grace the UFC’s heavyweight division. While Lewis is a feared striker in his own right, he is far less technical.

Regardless, a fight between these two big men could be an interesting one. You have Overeem who is coming off of an impressive KO of the previously unbeaten Pavlovich. And Lewis is fresh off of a loss in his recent title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

It looks as if Overeem is interested in fighting “The Black Beast” as a recent tweet would indicate:

I'm hearing you guys want to see a technician versus a brawler. What do you say Hot Balls? — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 26, 2018

With his win last weekend Overeem improves to 3-2 in his last five fights. The Dutchman is a perennial top-five contender and seemingly getting better with age.

As for Lewis, he is coming off of a loss to the ‘Double Champ’ just four weeks ago. Although he didn’t look good in that outing, Lewis did win an incredible nine of 10 fights just before that.