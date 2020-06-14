Ali Abdelaziz Tells Conor McGregor To Become Active, Fight Tony Ferguson Or Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz is particularly enjoying seeing the tables turned on Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently retired from mixed martial arts as he later expressed his frustration at losing his excitement for the sport as well as not getting the fights he wanted such as with interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje, instead, is set to face Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification fight later this year with both fighters — notably managed by Abdelaziz — showing no real interest in facing the Irishman.

Abdelaziz: Payback Is A B*tch

After McGregor’s past comments of wanting to see activity from his potential opponents, Abdelaziz has called for him to do the same if he wants to fight Gaethje or Nurmagomedov.

His suggestion? Fight Tony Ferguson or Jorge Masvidal.

“I offer Conor fights. … Right now, he’s on punishment for his bad behavior,” Abdelaziz told TMZ. “Right now, he needs to sit down. Go fight Tony Ferguson, stay busy, stay active. Go fight [Jorge] Masvidal.

“Stay active, I want to see activity. Remember, he used to say that to all of us? Guess what? Payback is a b*tch.”

As for McGregor’s retirement itself — which he announced on social media moments after Amanda Nunes defended her women’s featherweight title against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 last weekend — Abdelaziz had a response for that as well.

“Same old prostitute, he wants attention,” he added. “He robbed poor Amanda Nunes out of her moment. Stop it.”

What do you make of Abdelaziz’s comments?