Ali Abdelaziz Expects ‘A Lot Of Changes’ From Cody Garbrandt

Manager Ali Abdelaziz expects former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to make a lot of changes when he returns to action.

Garbrandt was on top of the world when he outclassed Dominick Cruz with style to become the new bantamweight champion at the end of 2016.

However, he has since lost his title to TJ Dillashaw, lost a rematch, and most recently lost to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 in March. All three of his losses were devastating knockout defeats.

According to Abdelaziz, Garbrandt was offered a main event spot at UFC Sacramento for July 13. However, he told “No Love” to take a step back and have some more rest.

“At the end of the day, when you get knocked out like that, I don’t think you should be fighting [without taking some time off],” Abdelaziz recently told The MMA Hour. “The UFC is doing their job, they’re going to Sacramento, they offered Cody a main event spot — and this is the right thing to do for the UFC, but it’s our job to be like, ‘You know what, guys? We’re going to go back [and take some time].’

“Cody’s been having problems with his hand. Especially getting knocked out like that, I think your brain needs a break. And I talked to him, I said, ‘Cody, listen. That’s the deal.’”

One Of The Best Bantamweights Ever

Abdelaziz believes the MMA world hasn’t seen enough of Garbrandt. He has mostly fought as a striker, but Abdelaziz claims the Team Alpha Male fighter also has “unbelievable” jiujitsu, grappling and wrestling.

Some of the major problems for Garbrandt are not only mental, but also that he’s too much of a fighter. This was evident from his three defeats where instead of taking a step back, his reckless striking eventually led to him getting knocked out.

However, Abdelaziz expects changes when his client eventually returns.

“The kid is a born fighter and I think he’s one of the best bantamweights we’ve ever seen,” Abdelaziz added. “Believe me, he is. But in a way he’s too much of a fighter. When you touch this kid, punch him, he wants to come and kill you, right? He’s too much of a fighter and I think he needs to get himself right, physically and mentally.

“And I think we’re going to see a lot of changes coming up, the way he’s going to fight. He’s got to go back to the Dominick Cruz era, when he was having fun, when he was enjoying it, when he was embracing it.”

Who do you want to see Garbrandt face next upon his return?