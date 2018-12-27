Ali Abdelaziz Blasts ‘Fake’ USADA For Jon Jones Situation

Ali Abdelaziz blasts USADA in the aftermath of the drama involving Jon Jones and the handling of UFC 232.

The Dominance MMA Management CEO put Jones and UFC officials on notice during a recent interview. This manager has no problems with expressing his feelings on any topic and now that includes USADA.

Dana White has made it known that they had to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to Inglewood, California due to the NSAC not having time to go over this incident. That was the fact one of Jones’ test from earlier this month was found to have an ‘atypical finding.’ It led to the NSAC not licensing him and the UFC was forced to move the show.



“USADA’s a joke; USADA is fake,” Abdelaziz told MMAjunkie Radio. “Everything the UFC is saying has been right. Whatever beef between him [sic] and Jon Jones is between them. Jon Jones is one of the best fighters ever. But stuff like that will haunt your legacy. Everybody follows Nevada. The UFC always follows Nevada, but now you have another commissioner. They don’t follow Nevada or they go against what Nevada do . The UFC becomes so big. They control so many different areas in the sport and outside the sport. You can’t knock them for (relocating UFC 232).”