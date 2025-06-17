Alexandre Pantoja: Why Facing a Family Man Like Kai Kara-France At UFC 317 Makes Every UFC Title Defense More Dangerous

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has spoken about the danger that he will face when he defends the belt against Kai Kara-France at UFC 317.

At UFC 317, Kai Kara-France will finally get his shot at gold when he goes to war with Alexandre Pantoja. It’s expected to be an incredibly competitive affair but in equal measure, Pantoja’s success at 125 pounds has led many to believe that he is destined to retain. With that being said, Kara-France is one of the most dangerous contenders out there, and he’ll be more motivated than ever.

Alexandre Pantoja needs to be incredibly cautious when approaching this bout and how to deal with it. At the same time, he knows what he needs to do in order to pick up the win.

In a recent interview, Alexandre Pantoja spoke openly about what is to come.

Alexandre Pantoja looks ahead to Kai Kara-France fight

“I’m the champion of the world right now. Kai Kara-France is an amazing fighter. When I made my movement to come to American Top Team, one of the best gyms in the world, that was my smart move in my career. That’s how I have the chance to get this belt. Kai Kara-France is more involved now.

“He’s a father, he’s a husband. When you have family, you fight for something else. The guys come to the octagon and fight with me, they have more to lose. I’m smart enough to know that. That makes me pay attention about him.”

There’s a lot of excitement in the air for this International Fight Week card and it’ll be pretty interesting to see how it all unfolds. Who knows, maybe this is going to be the fight of the night – it certainly has the potential, but it’s all about how they show up on the night.