Does Alexander Volkanovski Train Wearing a Cup? Nina Marie Daniele Gets the Scoop ‘I Don’t Need to Worry About That’

Cup? Volk don’t need to stinking cup!

Finally, UFC interviewer Nina Marie Daniele has delivered the scoop fight fans have been waiting for. Does the former featherweight world champion wear a cup while training? It’s a question that has haunted the dreams of MMA hardcores and casuals alike.

Thankfully, Nina Drama was courageous enough to step inside the ring with ‘The Great’ to find out firsthand and bring an end to all the debates.

Nina: “Are you wearing a cup right now?” she asked in a video on her YouTube channel.



Volkanovski: “Uh, I’m Not.”



Nina: ” You know who always wears a cup? Merab! He never trains without it.”



Volkanovski: “I’ve had enough kids, so I don’t need to worry about that anymore!”

Alexander Volkanovski looks to bounce back from his first two-fight losing skid

After suffering back-to-back knockouts against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev last year, Volkanovski took the last two years off to heal his body.

Now, ‘Th Great’ is days away from his highly anticipated return to the Octagon, where he’ll look to reclaim the featherweight title he lost to ‘El Matador’ in 2024. But he won’t be running it back with Topuria. Instead, Volkavnoski will face Diego Lopes for the vacant 145-pound crown after Topuria left the belt behind in pursuit of lightweight gold.

Volkanovski vs. Lopes will headline UFC 314 this Saturday night when the promotion heads back to Miami for a loaded pay-per-view event inside the Kaseya Center.