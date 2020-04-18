Alexander Volkanovski Thinks He’ll Finish Max Holloway In A Rematch

Spread the word!













Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski says he expects to finish former 145lb king Max Holloway when they inevitably rematch.

Volkanovski captured the title by beating Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019. Since then talk has been gathering about a potential rematch between the pair with Australis believed to be the most likely host location.

Speaking to MMA Junkie the 145lb champion explained the rematch although not signed was virtually done before the coronavirus pandemic brought an end to negotiations, he said.

“It just wasn’t signed, but … I know I was happy with it, I’m pretty sure Max was happy with it. We just didn’t get it done probably because of what was happening. They didn’t want to lock nothing in if they didn’t know, but we still don’t really know exactly what’s happening but it’s not looking good. I’m not going to try and talk the fight up because right now there’s nothing happening but yeah, it was close.

“I know that’s the fight I wanted to have in Australia. I still think that’s the biggest fight for me. I still think it’s the biggest fight for the division. I still think it’s the biggest fight for the UFC, and if we could still make this Aussie card happen sometime this year, I believe that’s what the Australian fans deserve – a rematch, you know? Max was a great champion and I’ll prove myself once again in front of my home crowd.”

Volkanovski out struck the talented Hawaiian when they met last year. In the rematch the Aussie says he’ll be going after the knockout he thinks he could have got in the first fight.

“He’s a great fighter. I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a fighter – so does my team,” Volkanovski said. “We gave him the respect he deserves. That’s why I had to go with that game plan. I still think I could have got the finish. I still believe that the finish is there. I still think if we fight again, I’ve got the feeling that I’m going to go out there and finish him inside the five (rounds), definitely.

“To go out there and shut Max like that and outstrike him is really setting a statement. If anyone knows the game, they know that not many people can actually go out there and do that. So that’s saying something. But I believe the next time we face, if that match happens, I’m finishing him inside the five, 100 hundred percent.”

