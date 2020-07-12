Alexander Volkanovski Says Max Holloway Must Earn Trilogy Fight

Spread the word!













Alexander Volkanovski believes he was the rightful winner in the UFC 251 co-main event and says his opponent Max Holloway will not be getting an immediate rematch.

Volkanovski retained his featherweight title in a super close and controversial split decision win against Holloway at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The fight was much closer than their first meeting which saw the Aussie dethrone Holloway at UFC 245 back in December.

Post-fight there was plenty of backlash due to the co-main events scorecards. UFC boss Dana White went on record to say only “bad judging” prevented Holloway from regaining his featherweight title. Volkanovski doesn’t understand the controversy and told reporters he was confident he had won the final three rounds, he said.

“It was a tough one. We expected him to make adjustments, he made good adjustments in the first two rounds. Then he did what we actually expected him too with the attacks. But his first two rounds were strong then we had to pick it up. Through the third round we picked it up. That third round was close, but we were confident we got that third round then obviously we took the fourth and fifth. Tight fight, but when the judges announced the score we thought we got the last three. Happy with the win. To win a rematch like that back to back, it says something. I’m happy to finish the chapter. On to the next.”

“I showed what champions are made of,” Volkanovski said. “This sport isn’t easy and I showed what I’m made of. Certain champions can dig deep like I did. I’m proud I did and got the job done and can bring this (belt) him to Australia to my friends and family.”

Volkanovski didn’t totally shut down the idea of fighting Holloway for a third time but he did say ‘Blessed’ wouldn’t be getting an immediate shot and would have to work his way through the rankings like everybody else.

“You never know,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, he’s got to go through the rankings system now and I don’t think the first fight was close. This was probably closer than the first fight but again, I got he job done. Doesn’t matter. I feel like I showed I’m the best fighter in the world even today. I believe I finished that chapter. I don’t know where he goes from here, I don’t know if he wants to move up or whatever. But I did what I needed to do.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway should rematch again?