Alexander Volkanovski calls for immediate title rematch with Islam Makhachev: ‘Give the people what they want’

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has called for an immediate title re-run with lightweight division pacesetter, Islam Makhachev – having previously dropped a close, unanimous decision loss to the Russian earlier this month at UFC 284.

Volkanovski, the current undisputed featherweight champion, headlined UFC 284 earlier this month in Perth, Australia – taking on Dagestan native, Makhachev for the latter’s undisputed lightweight crown.

Suffering a close, unanimous decision loss – which also came as the New South Wales native’s first under the banner of the UFC, Volkanovski immediately called for a title re-run with Makhachev in the aftermath of the Australia event.

Alexander Volkanovski calls for rematch with Islam Makhachev

And in the weeks removed from the matchup, Alexander Volkanovski has called for Makhachev to present fans a rematch.

“Let’s run it back and give the people what they want! @MAKHACHEVMMA (Islam Makhachev),” Alexander Volkanovski tweeted.

Enjoying a promotional-perfect run at the featherweight limit prior to his judging loss against Makhachev, Volkanovski most recently defeated former champion, Max Holloway in a unanimous decision win of his own at UFC 276 back in July of last year in the pair’s trilogy title fight.

Expected to return to the featherweight limit ahead of his championship outing against Makhchev earlier this month ‘Down Under’ – Volkanovski made the walk following an interim title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, with the Mexican striker landing the interim crown with a second round triangle submission stoppage.

As for Makhachev, the American Kickboxing Academy staple managed to land his first successful lightweight title defense with his judging win over Volkanovski – having captured the vacant title in October of last year with a second round arm-triangle submission win over former champion, Charles Oliveira.

In the time since his win at UFC 284, Makhachev has also welcomed a move to the welterweight limit in pursuit of a second Octagon crown.