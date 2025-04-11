Alexander Volkanovski backed to beat Diego Lopes by former rival Max Holloway

UFC legend Max Holloway has backed his former foe Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Diego Lopes – but admits that it’s going to be a close encounter.

Tomorrow night, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to regain the UFC featherweight championship. He will do so against Diego Lopes, one of the rising stars of the division. Some have counted Volkanovski out, suggesting that his recent knockout defeats to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria indicate that his skills have declined.

Others, meanwhile, are of the opinion that Alexander Volkanovski still has what it takes to be the best featherweight on the planet.

Max Holloway, who was defeated three times by Alexander Volkanovski, recently had the following to say on the UFC 314 main event.

Max Holloway gives his verdict on Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

“There’s only two ways I see this fight going,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “If Alex be the winner, I think he goes to vintage Alex: stick-and-move, pop-shot, leg kicks, maybe grapple against the fence, some dirty boxing against the fence – he ekes out a decision, maybe a unanimous decision.”

“If Diego wins, it’s within the first three rounds,” Holloway said. “I think Diego catches him. Diego comes at you like 100 miles per hour, bro. He comes at you, and he’s like a crazy train flying off the tracks, bro. He comes right at you, punching at you. I think the most dangerous part for this fight is definitely the first two rounds for Volk, maybe three.”

“At the end of the day, I think Volk recaptures,” Holloway said. “But I can see Diego capturing it and catching Volk, but it’s MMA. We’ll see what happens.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Max Holloway knows Alexander Volkanovski better than most. So, we trust him when he says that this is going to be a close fight.