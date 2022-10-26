Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski believes his stature – particularly his “little legs” will benefit him in a potential, expected fight against newly minted undisputed lightweight titleholder, Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 next February.

Expected to make a lightweight division move next February in a Perth, Australia homecoming, Volkanovski most recently co-headlined UFC 277 back in July during International Fight Week, turning in a third career win against former kingpin, Max Holloway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Weighing in as a backup to last weekend’s clash between Charles Oliveira, and Makhachev – Volkanovski confronted newly crowned champion, Makhachev in the Octagon post-UFC 280 at the Eithad Arena, with the duo expected to fight in a championship setting at the RAC Arena in February next year at UFC 284

Alexander Volkanovski touts his takedown defense ahead of a fight with Islam Makhachev

And despite Makhachev’s dominant wrestling and grappling prowess, Volkanovski believes his stature will stand to him in the potential fight – touting his ability to successfully defend takedowns, and even return to his feet in a timely fashion if he’s put on the canvas.

“I’m very, very hard to not only take down, but hold down,” Alexander Volkanovski told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “… Especially these little short legs, they’re very easy to get back to my feet. That’s going to be one hard thing.”

“Getting me down is going to be a problem,” Alexander Volkanovski continued. “If you do, I’m bouncing right back up and it’s going to be standup most of the way through. That’s how I see it.” 

Successfully defending his undisputed featherweight championship on fourth separate occasions, Volkanovski managed to secure victories over the aforenoted, Holloway twice, as well as defeating Brian Ortega in a unanimous decision effort – before finishing the veteran, Chan Sung Jung with strikes back in April atop the UFC 273 card. 

As well as the promotion’s interest in booking a lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski, the UFC are keen on landing an undisputed bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and former two-weight champion, the returning, Henry Cejudo on the same UFC 284 card.