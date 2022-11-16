Alexander Volkanovski looking to defend two world titles in the UFC: “Trust me, nothing is impossible.”

The Australian-born Alexander Volkanovski has been ruling over the UFC’s featherweight division. Next year, ‘The Great’ will be going up a weight division to try and capture a second UFC world title against the newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

There have been very few fights in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously, these include; Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo. Of this list, only Nunes was able to defend each world title while reigning. The Australian featherweight king Volkanovski is looking to hold two divisional titles and be active in defending each championship.

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski will meet the lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 which is booked for February 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia.

Looking to defend two championships according to Alexander Volkanovski

In an interview with FOX Sports, Alexander Volkanovski explained that he is looking to do the impossible. He explained:

“Being active in two belts is something no one has done well. Especially in two stacked divisions that you need to keep active. That is a big task that I look forward to doing it. That motivates me. A lot of people think it can’t be done, I’ll show you.”

‘The Great’ understand how much of a challenge this is, and that’s exactly why he wants to do it. Volkanovski continued:

“The position I’m putting myself in, people think is a very hard task (in two weight categories) but trust me, nothing is impossible. Nobody is unstoppable and I’m going to show you that. I’m going to show what the right man with the right mindset is capable of and I’m the right man for the job. That story is going to mean a lot more to me than holding two belts.” [Transcript courtesy of FOX Sports]