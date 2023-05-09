Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski unsurprised by UFC 288 main event result.

This past weekend, Aljamain Sterling successfully defended his 135lb title for the third time, fending off the highly accomplished, Henry Cejudo. With the win, Sterling has earned an undeniable victory after what has been a contentious time as champion.

Sterling is now set to face Sean O’Malley, which is being targeted for August, but ‘Funk Master’ has previously spoken of moving up in weight to challenge Volkanovski for his featherweight title.

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Aljamain Sterling win

Discussing UFC 288 via his YouTube channel, Volkanoivski discussed Sterling’s win, and said that he would be open to any match up that excited the fans, hinting at a future matchup.

“We weren’t surprised that Sterling got that decision,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “Definitely no robbery or anything like that.

“I’m glad he didn’t call me out after that fight,” he continued. “Again though, any fight excites me if people want it. But you want people to have big wins. You want people to want the fight. It’s hard to say people want the fight straight after some fights.” (H/T MMAMania)

Sterling would likely open as a large betting underdog after what seeing what Volkanovski was able to accomplish when challenging Islam Makhachev for his lightweight title – not to mention his list of accomplishments at featherweight.

Still though, Sterling impressed in his last performance and is no small 135lber’ either and would enjoy a slight height advantage over Volkanovski and would only lack half an inch of reach. Before that though, the pair will have to beat their next respective challengers in the shape of Sean O’Malley and Yair Rodriguez.

