Alexander Hernandez Predicts “Violent Passing Of The Torch” Against “Cowboy”

Alexander Hernandez will have the biggest fight of his career in the featured preliminary card bout of UFC Brooklyn this weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019).

Hernandez is set to step into the cage against the UFC’s all-time leader in wins, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone comes off a submission victory over Mike Perry this past November. Hernandez has won both of his fights under the UFC banner, making a splash in his late-notice debut against talented veteran Beneil Dariush with a 42-second knockout in March.

With a win over Cerrone so early in his UFC run, he could shoot right to the top of a deep talent pool at 155 pounds. Speaking to media ahead of the fight, Hernandez agreed that this will be a passing of the torch moment against Cerrone in Brooklyn. However, he predicts the affair will be a violent one (via MMAjunkie):

“Absolutely (it’s a passing-of-the-torch moment),” Hernandez said. “With all due respect to him, it’s going to be a violent handoff. I think that he’s presented himself as an active participant and entertainer. I’m on my way to the throne and about to enter the new age.”

The 26-year-old doesn’t think Cerrone accepting a fight with him was in the former 155-pound title challenger’s best interest. But he’s grateful that Cerrone ultimately opted to do so:

“I’m extraordinarily gracious that he would accept a fight with me,” Hernandez said. “I don’t think it’s in his best interest, but I thank those (expletive) ‘Cowboy’ balls for accepting. Hat’s off to him.

“I do have respect for him, but there’s a difference between watching a guy on the screen and standing across from him in the octagon. I will be the most disrespectful man he could ever look across from on Saturday night.”

