Undisputed flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso has officially landed as the number one pound-for-pound in the female pile, clinching top spot off the back of former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes’ retirement from combat sports earlier this month.

Grasso, the current undisputed flyweight champion, last featured in the co-main event of UFC 285 back in March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – landing the undisputed flyweight championship with a fourth round neck crank submission win over former champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

The Jalisco fan-favorite improved her undefeated run at the flyweight limit to five consecutive outings at the weight class, having earned her title fight with Shevchenko off the back of successive wins over Kim Ji-Yeon, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood, and Viviane Araujo.

Alexa Grasso moves to the pound-for-pound number one spot in the UFC rankings

And per The Underground reporter, John Morgan, Alexa Grasso has drafted into the number one spot in the official female pound-for-pound rankings, off the back of the above-mentioned, Nunes’ retirement following UFC 289.

“It’s official:” Morgan tweeted. “@AlexaGrasso is now the UFC’s number one pound-for-pound female fighter. With Amanda Nunes removed from the latest #UFC rankings update following her retirement, Grasso takes the top position on the pound-for-pound list.”

Yet to be booked to make her first attempted defense of the flyweight crown, Guadalajara fan-favorite, Grasso, who joined both featherweight and flyweight counterparts, Yair Rodríguez and Brandon Moreno as champions hailing from Mexico, has been linked with an end-of-year Octagon return.

Expected to rematch Shevchenko in an immediate title defense next, Alexa Grasso has been tied to a potential comeback fight at an event in September, with UFC president, Dana White confirming that the promotion were working on the pairing.

16-3 as a professional, prior to her flyweight move, Grasso would land wins over the likes of Randa Markos, and former title challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz at the strawweight limit.