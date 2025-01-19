Alex Pereira Hilariously Trolls Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill Mid-Fight at UFC 311

Alex Pereira is an absolute menace.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion was on hand Saturday night in Los Angeles to take in the action at UFC 311. In particular, the 205-pound showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill — two fighters he already owns a combined three victories over.

As the fight got underway, ‘Poatan’ hilariously called for his “kids” to stop fighting.

Alex Pereira trolling Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill during their fight 😭😭



“Hey kids, stop fighting! I’m gonna have to use my belt!



Alex Pereira books Title Defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 312

In the end, it was Jiri Prochazka who walked away with a victory, putting ‘Sweet Dreams’ to sleep in the third round via a bevy of brutal ground-and-pound strikes. What’s next for ‘BJP’ remains to be seen, but the heavy-hitting Czech hopes his victory will be good enough to bag a trilogy fight with Pereira in 2025.

Of course, Prochazka will have to get in line following Saturday night’s announcement that Pereira would put his light heavyweight title on the line against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 312 on March 8 in Las Vegas.

If the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman’ can score his fourth straight title defense, perhaps we’ll see a threequel between himself and Prochazka before the end of the year.