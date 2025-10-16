Alex Pereira Slams Magomed Ankalaev Over Spreading Injury Rumor
Newly crowned two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira isn’t holding back when speaking about recent opponent Magomed Ankalaev. It seems a small amount of bad blood still exists between the two men. Alex responded to Magomed’s claim that he had a hurt rib going into their title fight. Whether this is true or not, it’s clear that Pereira sees this as Ankalaev’s attempt to discredit his victory.
“I’ve always been injured,” said the champion in a recent interview. “Now Ankalaev says he had a broken rib or whatever he had. Bro, if you saw my injuries right now… me, fighting him today, he’d feel like shit. He wouldn’t even come back to fight again. He’d be like, ‘Damn, what am I doing in this organization?'”
The champion went on with a bold challenge for his former opponent. “He’d quit, man. I’m not even going to say anything. I bet him, though—I’ll show my medical results. What I’ve got versus what you got. I doubt this guy has dealt with the things I’ve dealt with.”
In a sport where physical and mental toughness are constantly tested, Pereira’s comments reflect not only his pride in overcoming adversity but also his refusal to let anyone undermine his hard-earned success.
What’s Next for Alex Pereira
This animosity comes after Alex’s first-round knockout to avenge his loss and reclaim the world title. Talk of a rematch seems nonexistent between the two, even though both holding one win over each other. Alex now has his sights set on the White House in an attempt to fight the former emperor of his division, Jon “Bones” Jones. This fight would be huge for his legacy, a defining moment to become the only man to defeat Jonny Bones in the cage.
Despite Jones’s longevity in the UFC, Alex would still be the older fighter in the matchup. Dana White has said he won’t begin matchmaking for this event until February. The MMA community eagerly awaits to find out what’s next for Alex Pereira as he continues to chase greatness in and out of the Octagon.