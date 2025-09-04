Alex Pereira Opens Institute in Brazil to Help Children in Poverty: ‘I give back by providing these opportunities for free to others’

Alex Pereira is giving back to his community.

Next month, ‘Poatan’ will look to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title he surrendered in March. But first, the two-division titleholder is focused on doing some good in his old stomping grounds.

“We have the Instituto Poatan in the neighborhood where I was born in São Paulo,” Pereira said during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “It has over 700 registered kids. We offer kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, computer and English classes for free. It’s a success and I’m happy to help these kids, many from poor backgrounds with challenges like alcohol and drugs.” “When I was a kid, I couldn’t afford to take those classes. I just watched and tried on my own. Now I give back by providing these opportunities for free to others.”



Ahead of his fight against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307, Pereira donated over 1,000 food boxes to the people of his hometown in São Bernardo do Campo. ‘Poatan’ also donated $120,000 to help aid and cleanup efforts after massive flooding hit Southern Brazil in 2024.

Alex Pereira seeks redemption inside the Octagon at UFC 320

The last time Pereira stepped inside the Octagon, he suffered just the second loss of his UFC career, dropping a unanimous decision to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. It was an uncharacteristically lackluster showing from the heavy-hitting Brazilian.

However, he’ll have the chance to redeem himself when he runs it back with Ankalaev on October 4 in Las Vegas.

As it stands, Pereira is a +185 underdog in the rematch, but if he manages to reclaim the 205-pound crown, he’ll be just the third fighter in UFC history to hold the belt twice — the other two being Randy Couture and Jon Jones.