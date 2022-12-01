Alex Pereira calls out Khamzat Chimaev, touts defense in indigenous wrestling match

Recently minted undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has once again weighed up a potential fight against undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev – touting his own wrestling defense in the form of an indigenous wrestling match.

Pereira, who recently claimed how he approached the UFC about potentially booking him against unbeaten wrestling ace, Chimaev atop January’s UFC 283 card in his native Brazil – offering to make the walk at the light heavyweight limit of 205lbs as to avoid a substantial weight cut for both on such short notice.

According to the Sao Paulo native, however, Chimaev rejected the offer to fight him in Rio de Janeiro – a claim the latter has since denied.

For Chimaev, the AllStars MMA staple has been continuously linked with a title-eliminator at welterweight against former interim titleholder, Colby Covington, however, has yet to book his next UFC outing.

Last time out, Chimaev improved to 12-0 as a professional, defeating upcoming UFC Fight Night Orlando main event star, Kevin Holland with a dominant first round D’Arce choke win.

Touting his own takedown defense as rumblings of a fight against Chimaev continue to take a foothold, Alex Pereira shared footage of himself taking part in an indigenous wrestling match – with the caption, “(Khamzat) Chimaev trying to take me down.”

In response to Pereira, Chimaev mocked the Brazilian striker’s defense, questioning “ this is your level?” among a slew of laughing face emojis.

Alex Pereira is expected to rematch Israel Adesanya next

Winning the undisputed middleweight title earlier this month with a stunning fifth round standing TKO win over former titleholder, Israel Adesanya. In the time since his spectacular Madison Square Garden victory, Alex Pereira has welcomed an immediate title re-run with the Nigerian-Kiwi next.

Pereira’s fifth round knockout win to land the middleweight title followed prior victories over Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva, and Andreas Michailidis during his short tenure under the Dana White-led UFC banner.