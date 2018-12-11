Alex Oliveira Shows Off Gruesome 29-Stitch Scar

Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira suffered one of the worst gashes in UFC history at UFC 231. So bad, in fact, it took 29 stitches to close.

Oliveira held his own against Gunnar Nelson until the fight hit the ground and Nelson took over. Once the BJJ wiz got on top of “Cowboy,” he delivered some of the most brutal elbows that this writer has ever seen.

Oliveira’s gash took 29 stitches to close all the while smiling through the process. “Cowboy” is going to have one heck of a scar when the gash heels.

"Cowboy" Oliveira is going to have a hell of a scar after getting 29 stitches to close up Gunnar Nelson's handiwork 😕 #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/vevd0v21Cc — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 11, 2018

Due to his injuries sustained at UFC 231 Oliveira was given a 60-day medical suspension courtesy of The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport.