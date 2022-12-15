Alex Caceres contemplates move to slap fighting: “I think I could be pretty decent at slapping somebody.”

UFC veteran Alex Caceres has shown interest in Dana White’s “Power Slap”.

The 34-year-old spoke with reporters about a possible move to the new slap-fighting league. The Dana White led promotion will make its television debut in January on the TBS Network.

“I have considered it,” Caceres said.“I think it’s hilarious, it’s cool. I don’t know, it’s funny. It’s pain tolerance. I’m pretty sure that’s what it’s mostly about. I figure I have pretty big hands. I know I’m like one of the only 145’ers who wears large gloves in the UFC. I think I could be pretty decent at slapping somebody.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Alex Caceres Is Not Interested in Slap Fighting Criticism

The Miami native was dismissive of the criticism surrounding slap fighting. Critics have deemed the sport as dangerous due to the lack of defense. Caceres referenced everyday risks in response to brain injury speculation.

“Neither is smoking cigarettes, neither is working in factory plants, neither is eating bad food or getting punched in the head for a living like I do. I mean, a lot of things are dangerous. Sitting still is dangerous. Being too sedentary can mess up your brain. So, yeah, take your chances. It’s your life.”

Alex Caceres Instagram

Caceres (19-3-1) made his UFC debut in March 2011 and has fought in two weight divisions- featherweight and bantamweight. He is scheduled to face Julian Erosa this weekend at UFC Vegas 66. He’s looking to get back into the win column with a victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.