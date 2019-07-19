UFC Middleweight Alen Amedovski Accepts Six-Month USADA Sanction For Cannabis Metabolite

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Thurs. July 18, 2019) the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that UFC middleweight Alen Amedovski has accepted a six-month sanction after testing positive for a cannabis metabolite.

Amedovski failed an April drug test while in-competition for Carboxy-THC. The test was administered the day Amedovski fought and suffered his first career loss to Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Saint Petersburg. USADA’s statement added that Amedovski successfully completed their approved drug awareness and management program, which resulted in his suspension being reduced by three months.

His period of ineligibility began on April 20, thus, he will be eligible to compete in his scheduled fight against John Phillips at UFC Copenhagen on Sept. 28. Check out USADA’s statement on Amedovski below:

“USADA announced today that Alen Amedovski, of Trento, Italy, has accepted a six-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

“Amedovski, 31, tested positive for Carboxy-THC, the pharmacologically-active cannabinoid metabolite of cannabis, marijuana and/or hashish, at a urinary concentration exceeding the Decision Limit for this Threshold Substance, stemming from an in-competition sample collected on April 20, 2019, at Fight Night 149 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Cannabis, marijuana and hashish are in the class of Cannabinoids and are Specified Substances prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

“Amedovski accepted a six-month period of ineligibility, which began on April 20, 2019, the day his positive sample was collected. Based on Amedovski’s successful completion of a USADA approved drug awareness and management program, his period of ineligibility was reduced by three months.”

What do you think about Amedovski being suspended six months for the cannabis metabolite?