With a mixture of debilitating calf kicks in the opening two rounds and smothering wreslting, Austrian born light heavyweight upstart, Aleksandar Rakić scored his biggest career win to date – with a 30-27 (x2), and 30-26 unanimous judging win over one-time title challenger, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.

Opening up aggressively in our short-notice three-round main event, the Vienna native gave Nebraska veteran, Smith something to think about early and often in the opening-frame, chopping away at the lead right leg, caused a buckle midway through the premier round. On paper, Smith would have the consensus grappling advantage, but it was Rakić who dominated on top with just over twelve minutes of control time over the #5 ranked 205-pound challenger.

Rakić can continue his assault toward his first light heavyweight title tilt with his return to the winner’s enclosure, while Smith must regroup with two straight defeats following his May bludgeoning at the hands of Glover Teixeira.

Check out the highlights from our night’s headlining tie below.