Alberta restores UFC betting amidst James Krause suspension

Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC) has officially lifted the ban on UFC gambling after James Krause’s suspension. The regulated gambling commission halted UFC wagers on Dec. 2 citing integrity concerns.

Krause and others are currently being investigated for suspicious betting activity.

The AGLC provided this statement to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck:

“With the recent announcement by the UFC that Krause, his managers and fighters will not be permitted to participate in UFC events, pending Nevada State Athletic Commission’s investigation, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has reinstated UFC betting markets on PlayAlberta.ca.”

“Protecting consumers in Alberta is of the utmost importance to AGLC. We will remain vigilant in monitoring the situation and ensure players continue to have safe and secure gaming opportunities on Play Alberta”

Krause, a former UFC fighter turned full-time coach, is at the center of the controversy. His fighter Darrick Minner lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke this past November but regulators deemed the result as suspicious. Minner suffered a leg injury that stopped the fight.

Heading into the contest, betting lines moved heavily in favor of Nuerdanbieke while Minner might have had an undisclosed injury. The shifted odds and fight result prompted multiple gambling investigations.

James Krause Gets Suspended

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended Krause’s corner license while the investigation was ongoing. The UFC also sent out a memo to fighters on Nov. 18 stating that Krause’s Nevada license was suspended and those associated with him would not be involved in UFC events. Derrick Minner was cut from the organization.

Krause is the head coach for the Glory MMA and Fitness gym in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He has coached several fighters including Brandon Moreno, Tim Elliot, Jeff Molina, Grant Dawson and others. The 36-year-old officially announced his MMA retirement on The MMA Hour this past August.

He has not made an official statement on the investigation or suspension.