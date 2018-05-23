Al Iaquinta Sets Timeline For Potential Justin Gaethje Fight

Al Iaquinta is already targeting his next fight and he wants it to be against Justin Gaethje.

The UFC attempted to book Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway in the UFC 223 main event for the lightweight title.

However, those fighters weren’t able to make the fight due to weight cutting issues or injury. Thus, they got Iaquinta to step in on short notice to take on the undefeated champ in the headliner.

Khabib ended up winning the fight along with the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

The former WSOF champion is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster of the UFC, and for years, fight fans around the world have wanted to see Gaethje compete inside of the Octagon.

There were several dream fights for Gaethje him to take part in and he has done just that. However, despite signing with the UFC just last year, he has his sights set on the exit door following his latest loss.

As seen in the main event of the UFC on FOX 29 show (April 14, 2018) that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Dustin Poirier picked up a TKO win in the fourth round over the former WSOF champion.

Iaquinta went on record by telling MMAJunkie that he would like to fight Gaethje later this year.

“We’re hoping for sometime in August,” Iaquinta said. “August, September. I think (the UFC) wanted it to be sooner, but that guy needs a rest. I was looking out for his health with that one. He needs a break for a minute. If it goes down the way it’s supposed to, it’ll be a good fight, a tough fight.”