AJ McKee put on a dominant display to defeat Spike Carlyle in the co-main event of Bellator 286.

Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee marked his return to action against Spike Carlyle at The Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. He went into the bout looking to get back on the winning column after the only loss of his career when he lost his title to Patricio Freire, who headlined the same card in April.

Carlyle came out firing from the get-go and McKee responded with as much pressure. They traded strikes early in the bout before getting into grappling exchanges. McKee got going as the contest continued with Carlyle struggling to keep up with the pace. He had Carlyle in trouble on multiple occasions but Carlyle managed to push it and survive till the end.

AJ McKee defeated Spike Carlyle after going the distance by unanimous decision.

