Adesanya Claims He Can ‘F**k Kelvin Gastelum Up’ With His Jab

Israel Adesanya claims he can ‘f**k Kelvin Gastelum up’ using nothing but his jab in their interim middleweight title fight on Saturday night.

Fight week is always entertaining, and UFC 236’s lead-up has been a chip off the old block. Adesanya will meet Gastelum in the co-main event of the evening on Saturday night to decide the interim 185-pound champ.

“The Last Stylebender” was his usual self earlier today at the open workout scrums. But he just might have revealed his game plan to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via Twitter:

Izzy at open workout scrum. “I can f*ck him up with my jab if I want to.” pic.twitter.com/awEha1LoYR — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 10, 2019

Adesanya’s rise has been memorable. The striking phenom will no doubt try to keep the fight standing against Gastelum. The Nigerian boasts an impressive 85% takedown defense rate inside the Octagon, but he has never faced an opponent with the wrestling pedigree of Gastelum.

UFC 236 takes place April 13 inside the State Farm Arena from Atlanta, Georgia.