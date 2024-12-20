Exclusive | Abdullah Al-Qahtani: Saudi Arabia’s MMA Pioneer Inspired by Badr Hari

ByTimothy Wheaton
Abdullah Al-Qahtani Badr Hari

Abdullah Al-Qahtani made history on November 29, 2024, by winning the PFL MENA Featherweight Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old fighter defeated Marouane Bellagouit by TKO in the first round, securing his place as one of the top names in MMA. With this victory, Al-Qahtani improved his professional record to 10-2, earning both the championship belt and a $100,000 prize.

Abdullah Al-Qahtani

This PFL MENA title was the culmination of years of hard work. “Oh, it’s perfect,” Abdullah Al-Qahtani told me in a conversation. “I worked for this, and now I got my belt. This is what I wanted from the beginning of my journey. I wanted something big.”

Badr Hari

Raised in Saudi Arabia with Moroccan roots, Al-Qahtani was inspired by the legendary kickboxer Badr Hari, a household name in Morocco. As a child, he would watch Hari on YouTube and TV, marveling at his knockout power. “When I saw Badr Hari, I thought, ‘This guy is huge!’” Al-Qahtani said. “I wanted to be like him.” What Badr Hari did for combat sports in Morocco, Al-Qahtani is looking to do the same in Saudi Arabia alongside the PFL.

Badr Hari

Looking ahead, Al-Qahtani is already planning his next steps. He’s excited for the future and eager to represent Saudi Arabia on the global stage. “I don’t just want to be a normal fighter,” he said. “I want to be someone people look up to.”

Abdullah Al Qahtani
Photo By Tim Wheaton

Interview with Abdullah Al-Qahtani

