UFC alum Aaron Brink, father of alleged Club Q shooter comments on attack: ‘We’re Mormons, we don’t do gays’

Aaron Brink, a one-time UFC feature and alum of the now-defunct, WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) and King of the Cage, has commented on the shooting of multiple patrons at the LGBTQ+ nightclub, Club Q – allegedly perpetrated by his 22-year-old son, Anderson Lee Aldrich, claiming that his family is Mormon, and “don’t do gays”.

Brink, 48, a native of Newport Beach, California, boasts a 29-27(2) professional mixed martial arts record, most recently competing just three years ago at a California Cage Wars 13 event, scoring a first round knockout win over Cory Sons.

Competing once under the banner of the UFC, Brink, who also performed in pornographic films during his career, faced off against former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski back in 2000 at UFC 28 suffering a 55-second armbar submission loss.

During his mixed martial arts career, Brink also featured against the likes of Rich Franklin, Valentijn Overeem, Alistair Overeem, Travis Browne, and Joe Riggs of note.

Aaron Brink comments on the Club Q shooting last week in Colorado

Commenting on the Club Q shooting in Colorado earlier last week, allegedly perpetrated by his son, Aldrich in which 5 people have died, Brink claimed that he believed his son had previously taken his own life, and detailed how the family practised the Mormon religion, claiming they “don’t do gays”.

“I love my son, and my wife – I love my son,” Aaron Brink said during an interview with CBS 8 San Diego. “I thought he was dead, I mourned his loss. His mother told me he had changed his name, ‘cause I was on Intervention and I was a porno actor.”

“He’s pissed off – he’s pissed off with me, he wants to poke at the old man,” Aaron Brink explained. “Mormons don’t do gay – we don’t do gay. There’s no gays in the Mormon church, we don’t do gay. There’s no excuse for going and killing people, if you’re killing people, there’s something wrong, that’s just not ‘the’ answer. I praised him for violent behavior very early. I told him if it works, in this instance, you’ll get immediate results. Life is just so fragile. And it’s valuable – those people’s lives were so valuable. They’re valuable, they’re good people, probably. You know, it’s not nice to go and kill somebody. I’m sorry, I let my son down.” (H/T Al Zullino)