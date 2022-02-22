Guest post by Evolve MMA, Asia’s premier championship brand for martial arts. It has the most number of World Champions on the planet. Named as the #1 ranked martial arts organization in Asia by CNN, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports, Evolve MMA is the top rated BJJ gym in Singapore.

Learning MMA in Singapore goes a long way when it comes to mastering self-defense. Ready to learn how to throw spinning kicks or execute flying triangles? We won’t be focusing on such high-level moves that are not necessarily the best for self-defense scenarios.

This article will explore some of the most effective, easy-to-learn MMA techniques that have been proven to be effective in self-defense scenarios. Drill these moves until they become part of your muscle memory, and your odds of being able to successfully defend yourself and your loved ones goes up.

Here are some time-tested MMA techniques you should add to your self-defense arsenal.

1) Push Kick

The push kick is one of the easiest MMA techniques to learn, and it should be the first technique you learn for self-defense. The technique can be executed with your lead or power leg, and it’s a great way to stop an attacker from getting close to you.

Also known as the “Teep,” this attack can be aimed at an opponent’s abdomen and used to push them away. The technique also delivers a significant amount of force. It can be enough to incapacitate an attacker when properly executed.

As you become more familiar with the technique, you can start to aim higher, specifically towards the face. A front kick to the face delivers enough force to knock out an opponent. MMA legend Anderson Silva made that clear when he knocked out Vitor Belfort with the technique early in their UFC 126 contest.

2) Takedowns

You should perfect at least one type of takedown if you are serious about being able to defend yourself and your family. Takedowns allow you to dictate where a fight takes place. This is an important skill to have since you don’t get to decide how skilled an attacker is.

You might find yourself defending yourself against a fighter who has significantly better striking skills than you do. That’s a great time to shoot in for a takedown and take the fight to another realm of fighting where you might have an advantage.

One of the easiest takedowns to learn is called the double-leg takedown. It involves pushing your head against your opponent’s side, wrapping up behind their knees with your hands, and pulling their legs up and away from the ground while pushing their upper body downwards with your head. When executed properly, you end up in a dominant position when the fight gets to the ground.

There are also many takedowns, including the double-leg that can be executed from the clinch position. Practice executing takedowns from this position as well since most real fights tend to end up in a clinch at some point.

3) Guillotine Choke

The guillotine choke should be part of everyone’s self-defense arsenal. It is one of the easiest submission techniques to learn, and it is an effective way to make an opponent pay for shooting in on a lazy tackle. The technique is powerful enough to put a person to sleep when they get stuck in it, and it only takes a few seconds to secure it.

To execute a guillotine choke, simply wrap one hand over and around the opponent’s neck. Your forearm should be pushed tightly against the person’s throat, while your body prevents them from pulling their head out. You grab the attacking hand with your free hand and you bring both hands towards you as you squeeze.

Just make sure you are aware of your opponent’s reactions since one of the ways to reverse the guillotine choke is by slamming the person applying the choke. You do not want to get slammed in a self-defense situation.

4) Rear Naked Choke

The rear naked choke is one of the most popular submissions used in MMA. It’s extremely easy to execute and it is difficult to get out of when it is applied properly. It is a blood choke that disrupts blood flow to the brain. As a result, it leads to unconsciousness in as little as 10 seconds.

This makes it a great self-defense technique since it allows you to bring a fight to an end and make your escape. It is a move you can execute on people who are significantly stronger than you are.

The key to executing the rear choke is taking your opponent’s back. At times, this can naturally occur as two fighters scramble for position. You can also take a person’s back by transitioning there with under hooks from the clinch or as they try to escape your mount.

To execute the technique, you slide our attacking arm underneath the person’s neck and grab your bicep or shoulder with it. You grab your other shoulder with your other hand and squeeze to apply the choke.

MMA Rules Do Not Apply For Self-Defense

Do not let the rules used in MMA restrict you from defending yourself to the best of your activity. For example, blows to the back of the head are not allowed in mixed martial arts because of how much damage they can cause. If your safety is in danger, you want to attack weak spots like these.

That means illegal techniques like groin kicks, fish hooks, and eye pokes are all fair game when it comes to self-defense. We’re not telling you to kick your buddy’s family jewels when you have a minor disagreement, we’re telling you to be aware of how effective these moves can be against people who mean to cause you serious harm.

Like our favorite TV sensei, the late Mister Miyagi (Pat Morita) said, “Julie-san, fighting not good. But if must fight… win.”

